Liverpool lead race for 22-year-old who’s definitely moving in January

Journalist Graeme Bailey has suggested that Andre is definitely leaving Fluminense during the January transfer window, and said Liverpool find themselves at the front of the queue to agree a deal.

Bailey was speaking on Talking Transfers as he suggested that Liverpool had scouts in attendance to watch the 22-year-old in action last week.

The Reds performed major surgery on their midfield over the summer. A number of stalwarts moved on, with the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all departing.

Meanwhile, they have welcomed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch. But further work is still required.

The opening weeks of the season have shown that Jurgen Klopp’s side still lack a proper holding midfielder. Mac Allister has found playing the role difficult so far. So it would be no surprise if they looked to strengthened further in January.

Liverpool keeping close eye on Andre

And perhaps Andre may be one player they make a big play for. Bailey suggested that they are taking a very keen interest in his progress. And a departure in the winter is on the cards.

“Many people think he’s the best defensive midfielder in the Brazilian top flight at the moment,” he told Talking Transfers.

“It’s our understanding that they were in attendance for the Copa Libertadores semi-final. They would have been delighted for Andre to see that he helped inspire a 2-1 win over Internacional in the second-leg. It got them through to the final where they will play Boca Juniors.

“He really is one on the agenda for January. And I’ll be amazed if he doesn’t leave Fluminense. Will it be to Liverpool? I think they’re first in the queue.

“He’s definitely leaving Fluminense in January. And he may very well be turning up at Anfield.”

Reds one world-class holding midfielder away from being genuine title contenders again

Liverpool have put themselves back in the mix for the title. They have a group of attacking options which may have the potential to one day rival the trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah.

And Alisson remains one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

The midfield signings that they have made have been exceptional. Mac Allister has proven himself in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Szoboszlai has been a revelation so far. And Gravenberch looks to have so much talent.

But they do lack someone who is approaching the top of their game to sit in front of the defence and protect them.

Fabinho was one of the best in the world for a number of years. And they have not yet replaced him.

It would be a big ask to expect Andre to fill that void. But clearly, Liverpool believe that he is someone worth keeping a very close eye on.