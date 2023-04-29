Arsenal sent scouts to watch 'relentless' midfielder in European action this week











Arsenal are pressing on with their plans for new summer signings and appear keen to get a deal done for Valencia star, Yunus Musah.

Musah has been linked with a move away from the Mestalla for some time now. Arsenal have been one of the teams consistently mentioned, with reports suggesting that talks have already started over a potential summer deal.

And in an advancement on the pursuit of Musah, 90Min is reporting that Arsenal have indeed sent scouts to watch Musah in person this week.

90Min reports how Arsenal had representatives in the stadium to see Valencia beat Real Valladolid 2-1. Musah played 84 minutes for the Spanish side in what was a hard-fought game.

Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Musah, who has been described as being a ‘relentless‘ talent in midfield, is said to be one of Arsenal’s key targets.

Still just 20, Musah is considering one of the rising stars of the European game and is already a regular for the USA.

He is seen by Arsenal as a player who can add energy and bite to their midfield. And after being over-run by Man City in midweek, it’s an area that needs looking at.

TBR’s View: Musah can be a fine player for Arsenal

Yunus Musah is ready to make the next jump in his career and a move to Arsenal would more than suit him.

Beyond Partey and Xhaka in the middle, Arsenal look lightweight and with Sambi Lokonga’s loan not working out, there are players to be brought in.

We known the likes of Declan Rice are key targets for Arsenal. But Musah ticks a lot of boxes as well. Quick, powerful, and capable of getting about the pitch, he is excellent on his day.

And at just 20, Mikel Arteta will love the idea of improving Musah further. If this one does happen, then it’s a smart investment from the Gunners.