Arsenal have been in contact with the representatives of Yunus Musah, with the midfielder likely to be sold by Valencia this summer.

That is according to a report from 90min, who suggest that a number of Premier League sides are monitoring the American this season.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

It has been a nightmare campaign for Los Che. They are currently situated in the bottom three in La Liga. And they are currently dealing with financial issues.

90min reports that Valencia are not in a position to reject any substantial bids for Yunus Musah this summer. And it certainly seems likely that they will receive offers from the Premier League.

Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Arsenal are eyeing their former academy graduate. Meanwhile, Newcastle and Liverpool are also admirers. Chelsea and Brighton could also make a move.

It would appear that the Gunners may be on pole position to sign the 20-year-old. In fact, 90min reports that Arsenal have been in contact with his representatives about a potential move.

Arsenal are looking to strengthen in the middle of the park. Of course, Mikel Arteta’s side look set to make a return to the Champions League next season. And they need to add further depth to their ranks.

And Valencia’s financial issues opens the door for a potential bargain. 90min notes that he has a release clause worth £88 million. But his club are clearly going to accept a lot less.

Arsenal will feel that they have an advantage in the race to sign the ‘relentless‘ Musah – despite competition from the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea.

Musah spent several years on the books in North London. And it is hard to think of too many youngsters who would not want to be part of what is going on at the Emirates right now.