Arsenal scouting 'Gladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus











Arsenal are among the Premier League teams to have carried out extensive scouting on German midfielder, Florian Neuhaus.

The Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder has had a hugely impressive couple of years in the Bundesliga and has attracted a host of admiring glances along the way.

And according to 90Min, Arsenal are among the teams potentially looking at signing Neuhaus this summer.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Next Toni Kroos

Neuhaus, 26, has long been considered one of Gladbach’s best players. A full German international, Neuhaus is a dominant presence in the middle of the park and at over six foot, is not easily knocked off the ball either.

He is admired in the Bundesliga for his excellent passing skills and calmness in possession and AS actually compared him to Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos at one point.

Previous reports have linked Neuhaus with a move to both Manchester City and Liverpool in the past. Indeed, 90Min reports that Liverpool are still keen on the German as well.

Other clubs noted as being keen on the midfielder are Newcastle and Chelsea, while a host of clubs in Serie A are also thought to be interested.

TBR’s View: Florian Neuhaus one to watch for Arsenal

All the clubs mentioned in the piece from 90Min could do with new midfield options this summer. And while Florian Neuhaus might not be the glamour signing some crave, he is a class act.

Lauded as an ‘exceptional‘ talent for his performances over in Germany, Neuhaus certainly seems to have physical attributes to become a star in the Premier League.

Arsenal would be a good club for the German to join right now. Mikel Arteta is building a brilliant side at The Emirates and while their midfield is a good one, there is room for improvement.

A cheaper option to the likes of Bellingham and more, Neuhaus is one to watch this summer.