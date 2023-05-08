Arsenal scouting Championship teenager who Newcastle have sent Ashworth to watch











Arsenal and Tottenham have joined the race to sign Blackburn Rovers starlet Adam Wharton, ahead of a potential transfer scramble this summer.

18-year-old Wharton has been exceptional for Rovers this term as they’ve pushed for a playoff spot. And despite it look unlikely they’ll now make the top six, Wharton’s performances have caught the eye.

We’ve already reported previously that Newcastle are keen on Wharton. However, the Daily Mail now claims that both Arsenal and Tottenham have been sending scouts to watch the youngster as well.

Photo by Lee Parker – CameraSport via Getty Images

It’s claimed a host of Premier League clubs have been scouting Wharton as well. And within the scouting network, he is the name everyone is talking about in the Championship.

Wharton has made more than 20 appearances for Blackburn this term. The Mail claims Rovers want to keep him at Ewood Park for his development. However, with so much interest, it could be hard to keep him.

Lauded by academy coach Ryan Kidd for his technical qualities, Wharton is seen as one of the best talents in the second tier.

“Adam’s super strength is that he can land it on a sixpence to anyone with both feet. He’s technically one of the best footballers I’ve ever worked with at under-18s level, he really is.”

TBR’s View: Adam Wharton a future Premier League star

For Arsenal and Tottenham, signing Wharton won’t be with a view to getting him into the first XI right away. But in terms of their own future, he could be a big signing.

Wharton has looked more than comfortable in first-team football with Blackburn. Sure, they have a point in that more exposure will do him good. And if they do sell, they’ll be hoping to get him back on loan at least.

Arsenal, though, will hope their record of producing young talent can tempt Wharton.