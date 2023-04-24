Newcastle send Dan Ashworth to watch Championship starlet with 'super strength'











Newcastle are keeping their eyes on the best talent up and down the country and sent Dan Ashworth to watch Blackburn’s Adam Wharton this weekend.

Wharton has enjoyed a stunning season with Rovers. The Lancashire outfit are pushing for a playoff place and the chance at finally returning to the Premier League. Of course, Blackburn are one of the few clubs to have lifted the PL title.

However, they face a fight to keep hold of teenage sensation Wharton. According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle’s Ashworth was among around 30 scouts to attend this weekend to watch Wharton.

Photo by Lee Parker – CameraSport via Getty Images

Blackburn drew 1-1 with Preston but Wharton once again put in a good performance. The youngster has quickly become a regular for Rovers, despite still being only 18.

Wharton has won praise from academy coach Ryan Kidd, who lauded the youngster for his super strength and technical brilliance.

“Adam’s super strength is that he can land it on a sixpence to anyone with both feet. He’s technically one of the best footballers I’ve ever worked with at under-18s level, he really is,” Kidd said.

Newcastle, it seems, are keen on snapping up Wharton ahead of the chasing pack.

TBR’s View: Newcastle planning for the future with Adam Wharton

While all eyes will be on the big signings Newcastle might make this summer, there’s also an element of planning for the future as well.

For Newcastle and PIF, it’s important they have a hold on some of the best young talent. Adam Wharton certainly seems to be in that bracket and he’s been superb this season.

Clearly, there’s going to be an almighty scramble to sign Wharton this summer. But Newcastle can offer the vision of their project and big money as well. In the end, it might just sway things for the Toon and Wharton won’t be able to say no.