Arsenal scouted £27m La Liga defender this week as Arteta looks to strengthen











Arsenal continue to be keen on signing Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda and sent scouts out to Spain to watch him just this week.

Fresneda was one of the names constantly cropping up in January for the Gunners. In the end, the talented teenager stayed with Valladolid and has been a regular for most of the season.

However, there is an acceptance at the Spanish club that Fresneda will leave. And according to 90Min, Arsenal sent their scouts once more to watch him in action against Valencia this week.

Fantastic

Still just a teenager, Fresneda has emerged as one of the stars of La Liga outside the main two teams of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Fresneda is considered a future regular for the Spanish national side and has been branded as a ‘fantastic‘ talent during his short career so far.

Arsenal, as we know, are looking to plan for the summer and want new signings. A new defender, possibly a right-back -which suits Fresneda – and midfielders are on the agenda for Mikel Arteta.

After losing to Manchester City in midweek, the club will no doubt look to strengthen and get even closer to City over the summer.

Edu is believed to have already done some work on the deal for Fresneda. In essence, this could well get done early in the window if Arsenal push things.

TBR’s View: Ivan Fresneda a rising star who Arsenal would love

You just have to go and get these players sometimes and if Arsenal get Fresneda, it will feel like a massive coup.

This is a player who most of Europe are watching. The likes of Dortmund are mega keen, while the top Spanish sides are also keeping tabs.

Arsenal can get a real gem here and if Edu is already working on things, then that is a huge bonus for the club.