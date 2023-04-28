'Legwork done’: Arsenal have already started work behind the scenes to sign ‘fantastic’ defender – journalist











Arsenal have done a lot of legwork on the signing of Ivan Fresneda according to The Telegraph’s Sam Dean.

Speaking on The Arsenal Beat Podcast, Dean was discussing the idea of the Gunners going for a new right-back this summer, and he says that Fresneda is a player Arsenal have done a lot of work on.

Indeed, the journalist says that Arsenal have had the ‘fantastic’ defender on their mind as a potential summer signing for some time.

Arsenal have done work on Fresneda

Dean shared what he knows about the right-back.

“I know that in January they did a lot of work on Ivan Fresneda who looked like he was going to be on the move in January. I was told Arsenal were more thinking about getting him in the summer. They got a lot of that legwork done. I don’t know whether they’ll go back in for him, how much he’ll cost or if they’ll still want him. They’ve put a lot of work in on that one and were ready and planning to have a real look at him at the end of this season,” Dean said.

Through the door

It sounds as though Fresneda could well be the first new signing through the door at the Emirates this summer.

With plenty of work done behind the scenes and a glaring need for a new right-back, the Spaniard may well end up in north London before too long.

Of course, Arsenal’s pursuit of this player is complicated by interest from both Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid in recent months, but after a remarkable campaign, the Gunners should be able to go toe-to-toe with any team in Europe in a transfer tussle.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on as we head into the summer.

