Arsenal reportedly want to sign £20m player who said he'd be happy to let Bukayo Saka date his sister











Arsenal are now reportedly interested in signing James Maddison, who once said he’d let Bukayo Saka date his sister.

The Leicester City playmaker has been in fantastic form this season, and is unsurprisingly attracting plenty of interest.

A report from 90min suggests Arsenal are monitoring Maddison’s contract situation at the King Power Stadium.

James Maddison will have earned plenty of plaudits on the red side of north London for his performance at the weekend.

The 26-year-old tore Arsenal’s closest rivals Tottenham apart in a 4-1 win.

He scored his side’s second goal, before setting up Harvey Barnes who put the final nail in the coffin.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Maddison has nearly recorded a goal contribution every game for Leicester this season.

His nine goals and five assists are an incredibly impressive tally at this stage of the campaign.

However, he’s only got 18 months left on his contract, and some big clubs are now starting to circle.

Arsenal may have a secret weapon up their sleeve in their pursuit of Maddison, and that’s Bukayo Saka.

Maddison has admitted he’s a huge fan of the young winger, and would even let him date his sister.

Arsenal target Maddison a big fan of Saka

During the World Cup, Maddison was interviewed by TalkSPORT, and asked who in the squad he would let date his sister.

“The first one who springs to mind I think is Bukayo Saka,” Maddison replied.

“B’s just such a nice kid. I saw Luke [Shaw] talk about B. I saw Jack [Grealish] about B.

“And you just get this relationship with him. He’s such a nice guy to everyone that you build such a good relationship with him.

“And if I had a sister or a daughter and they said to me: ‘oh I’m going on a date with Bukayo Saka’, I’d be like: ‘enjoy yourself. Let him pay, but enjoy yourself’.”

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

The £20m-valued Maddison could form an incredible partnership with Saka should Arsenal sign him.

The 26-year-old’s range of passing is elite and would certainly suit Saka’s fantastic movement.

He’s also capable of scoring some incredible goals and delivering really deadly set pieces.

Arsenal already have a number of players who can challenge Martin Odegaard for that number 10 role.

Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira wouldn’t be best pleased if Maddison.

However, he would certainly improve the Arsenal squad, something that will be necessary if they’re back in the Champions League next season.

