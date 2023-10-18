Arsenal reportedly now want 20-year-old who amazed Danny Murphy this season

Danny Murphy does not believe that Jamal Musiala is quite rivalling Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe for being the best player in the world just yet, but he did suggest that the Arsenal target has been unbelievable in the games he has watched.

Murphy was speaking on the FIVE YouTube channel following reports on Wednesday that the Gunners have made an initial move for the 20-year-old Bayern Munich star.

Jamal Musiala is definitely in the conversation when it comes to the brightest talents right now in world football. The attacking midfielder has been a star for Bayern – of course, scoring the goal which landed the Bavarian giants the Bundesliga title on the final day of last season.

He is attracting a lot of attention. 90min reported that Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool have all asked about Musiala’s availability. Bayern are apparently very confident of agreeing a new contract with Musiala. And talks are set to start in the new year. However, clubs are clearly getting themselves prepared in case they get a sniff that he may be available.

Danny Murphy lauds Jamal Musiala

Danny Murphy was asked about whether Musiala is one of the best players in the world alongside Jude Bellingham, following Bellingham’s display for England on Tuesday. Murphy insisted that Bellingham is out in front right now, but Musiala has a very exciting future ahead.

“I’ve seen him twice. I saw him in a league game which was Kane’s debut or second game, where he showed some unbelievable bits. And I saw the United where he was just off the charts,” he told FIVE.

“So is he potentially one of the best players in the world? Yes, I agree with you. But he hasn’t got the numbers Jude’s hitting.”

Arsenal target destined for the top

Clearly, it appears that Bayern are not expecting Musiala to go anywhere in the near future. So it is going to take something special for a club such as Arsenal to lure him away.

However, Arsenal are now emerging as one of Europe’s heavyweights once again. They are going to have to produce some real statements in the market if they are going to stay there.

Certainly, if anyone is able to lure Musiala away, they are signing one of the biggest prospects on the planet right now.