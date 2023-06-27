Arsenal reportedly about to sign ‘world-class’ talent likened to Bergkamp, fans should be buzzing – TBR View

Arsenal appear to be on the verge of signing Kai Havertz.

Over the past few days, speculation linking the Gunners and the Chelsea ace has been incredibly positive.

For instance, Sky Sports has reported that Arsenal’s move for Havertz is ‘close to completion’.

Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Apparently, a formal announcement is ‘expected this week’, perhaps even in the next 24 hours, they said.

Arsenal will reportedly play around £65million for the 24-year-old, who’ll pen a five-year deal.

The Evening Standard has now published an in-depth piece regarding what Havertz will bring to Arsenal.

They also gave an insight into the player’s attitude. He’s said to be a ‘big self-critic’ who ‘accepts he’s underperformed’.

The Standard also looked at how Mikel Arteta could look to use Havertz once he’s in red and white.

‘Arteta believes he can use Havertz in a deeper midfield role, as a No8 or a No10,’ they wrote.

‘While his ability to play anywhere across the front-three will give Arsenal stronger options in attack.

‘Havertz believes he is more effective playing deeper, and a prolonged spell in a new position – and in a settled environment at Arsenal – could help him flourish.

‘Arteta’s fluid, fast style of play will also suit the German, allowing him to show off his varied skillset.

‘His elegant first touch allows team-mates to launch incisive, attacking moves, but his languid style has often led to a misconception that he is a soft touch.

‘But Havertz is a hard worker and often had some of the best running data in the Chelsea squad.’

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

“Dennis Bergkamp, Robin van Persie, Dimitar Berbatov kind of player”

One paragraph in the article could be of particular interest to Arsenal fans, namely who Thomas Tuchel has compared Havertz to.

‘Tuchel said Havertz was “Dennis Bergkamp, Robin van Persie, Dimitar Berbatov kind of player”, they wrote.

‘While in Germany he is often described as a combination of Michael Ballack and Mesut Ozil.’

Obviously many an Arsenal fan remembers – or has seen footage of – Bergkamp at his scintillating best for the Gunners at Highbury.

Likewise with Robin van Persie, who lit up the Emirates Stadium from the mid-2000s to the early 2010s.

Perhaps Mikel Arteta has discovered his own Bergkamp in the ‘sensational‘ Havertz.

If that’s the case, things could get very exciting at N5 next term with the exciting Germany international in the fold.