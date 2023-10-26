Arsenal remain keen on ‘physically strong’ full-back despite him signing new contract

Arsenal are continuing to keep tabs on young Italian full-back Michael Kayode ahead of the next few transfer windows, despite him signing a new contract.

Kayode has been a player of interest to Arsenal and Manchester United recently and reports have previously claimed the Gunners have been scouting him.

However, he has recently signed a new contract, meaning an imminent move seems unlikely.

But according to 90Min, Arsenal remain engaged on Kayode and could still look to explore a move in the coming windows.

Arsenal remain keen on signing Michael Kayode

According to 90Min, Kayode is happy enough with Fiorentina and has signed fresh terms in the hope he keeps playing regular football.

However, there is heavy interest from English clubs including Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City, while the likes of Barcelona are also keen.

Kayode is apparently seen as a ‘special’ talent by those onlooking clubs and despite his new contract, moves could still be made.

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli / DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Arsenal are looking for a new full-back and have apparently been scouting Sacha Boey as well.

Kayode, 19, ticks a lot of boxes it seems and is one for the future.

Another one for Mikel Arteta to work with

Michael Kayode already looks like being a star in the making and we’ve already seen with Destiny Udogie that young Italians can flourish in England.

For Mikel Arteta, it will be yet another young player for him to get his teeth into and work with to improve.

Yes, recent windows have been about getting players in for the here and now for Arsenal. But there is still an element of looking to the future and Kayode is a top youngster.

Described as a player who ‘fears nothing’ by Vincenzo Italiano, Kayode looks firmly on course for a big career in the game.