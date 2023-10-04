Arsenal have been scouting young Italian full-back Michael Kayode ahead of the January transfer window.

A report from Italian outlet Firenze Viola has shared more details about the 19-year-old defender’s future.

Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar appear to always have one eye on the future when it comes to their transfer policy.

Arsenal’s squad is one of the youngest in the Premier League with each of their outfield signings this summer being under the age of 24.

The Gunners brought in Jurrien Timber from Ajax to play across the back line, although a serious injury has scuppered his first season at the club.

Arsenal are still looking at other right backs though and are currently scouting Michael Kayode.

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

The Fiorentina defender has had a sensational few months, breaking into the Fiorentina first team and winning the Under-19 Euros this summer.

He’s also been named one of the best youth prospects in the world right now and the Gunners would have liked what they have seen from the 19-year-old so far this season.

Arsenal now scouting Kayode

The report from Firenze Viola suggests Arsenal have already ‘set their sights’ on Kayode and ‘admired’ his performance at the weekend.

Fiorentina are expected to tie him down to a new contract that will significantly increase his salary.

Manager Vincenzo Italiano is a big fan of Kayode and said this season: “Kayode has a strong character, he fears nothing and it’s important when you are this young.

“Moreover, he is physically strong and motivated after winning the Euros. When he returned to Florence he kept the gold medal around his neck for a few days.”

The stats also back up why Arsenal might be scouting Kayode right now.

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

The 19-year-old has played four fewer matches than Ben White this season and only started twice in Serie A.

However, he’s already completed six of his eight dribbles running down the right.

For context, White has managed to complete just a single dribble out of his five attempts.

It’s hard to criticise White too harshly for this as he’s been brilliant this season, especially starting the campaign at centre-back.

Playing alongside Bukayo Saka means he doesn’t necessarily need to carry the ball forward very often.

However, the idea of Kayode and Saka combining and causing opposition full-backs constant problems down the right is incredibly exciting.