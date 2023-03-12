Journalist claims 'half the Premier League' now want to sign 'special' Arsenal player this summer











Arsenal face a battle to keep hold of Reiss Nelson with half the Premier League keen on signing him this summer.

That’s according to journalist Graeme Bailey anyway, who has told TeamTalk that Nelson’s contract is becoming a bit of an issue for the Gunners.

Arsenal are thought to be keen on signing Nelson to a new deal. But with a lack of game time already a problem, Nelson has yet to pen fresh terms.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

And Bailey believes that in the end, game time could be the deciding factor for Nelson.

“The only thing they can do is offer hm a contract. But what they can’t do is offer him guarantees over playing time.That is the main issue Arsenal face. The only thing they can do is offer hm a contract. But what they can’t do is offer him guarantees over playing time,” Bailey told TeamTalk.

“I understand nearly half the Premier League have an interest in him, as well as teams abroad. The player is considering his options. Of course he wants to remain at his hometown club. But in reality – and in terms of his future progression – he may very well decide his future lies elsewhere.”

TBR’s View: Reiss Nelson faces a big Arsenal decision here

Reiss Nelson might have had his moment in the sun last weekend with Arsenal but there remains big questions over his future.

The big problem is simply down to lack of minutes. He’s not a better player than anyone in that current first XI and there are even others on the bench ahead of him.

This is a problem for Nelson and Arsenal. If he does want to progress as a player, then unfortunately his career might be best served elsewhere.