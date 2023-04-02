Journalist claims rival teams are fully aware Declan Rice is 'likely' to join Arsenal











Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that other teams in the race to sign Declan Rice are ‘certainly aware’ that Arsenal are now likely to sign the West Ham United star.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been heavily linked with a move for Rice ahead of the summer as they bid to strengthen their options in midfield.

The 24-year-old will have just one year left on his contract with the Hammers at the end of the season and he looks set to secure a big move away from the London Stadium.

Indeed, Arsenal are reportedly growing in confidence that they will land Rice over the likes of Chelsea. And it seems that other interested sides are fully aware that the England star is ‘very likely’ to move to north London.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

‘Very likely’ Rice ends up at Arsenal

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones claimed that rival sides are aware that Rice is likely to end up at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

“It is very likely that Rice does end up at Arsenal,” the journalist said. “Nobody at this level goes all out for just one player, everyone has backup plans.

“But, the teams in that race are certainly aware they are less likely than Arsenal to sign him.”

Rice has been exceptional for West Ham over the past few seasons and it’s no surprise that he’s attracting interest from a host of top clubs.

But Arsenal seem to be leading the race to sign the £70 million midfielder at this moment in time, despite interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Arteta will be keen to bolster his options in the middle of the park this summer, especially at the base of his midfield.

Arsenal have lacked a real quality option outside of Thomas Partey over the past couple of seasons, with the Ghanaian often struggling with injuries during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Of course, Partey has managed to avoid any significant injury setbacks this season, but Rice would be the perfect player to come in and compete with him for a place in Arteta’s side.

Show all