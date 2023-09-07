Arsenal ready to sell £140k-a-week player, he knows who he wants to join

Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe has decided he wants to join Turkish outfit Trabzonspor.

Romano took to X on Thursday afternoon and stated that Arsenal are ready to offload Pepe.

The Gunners have been attempting to trim Mikel Arteta’s squad over the past couple of months, but have struggled to offload Pepe so far.

Indeed, the 28-year-old was unable to secure a move away from the Emirates Stadium before the British transfer window closed last week.

Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

But Pepe has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia and Turkey since last week’s deadline.

And it seems that Ivory Coast international prefers a move to Trabzonspor over a switch to the Middle East.

Pepe wants Turkey move

Romano took to social media today and claimed that Pepe’s priority is to join Trabzonspor before the Turkish transfer deadline on September 15.

The transfer insider notes that Arsenal are ready to sell their former club-record signing as he’s not part of Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Pepe has failed to deliver during his time at Arsenal and spent the last campaign on loan at LOSC Lille.

The £140,000-a-week winger arrived for what was a club-record fee worth around £72 million back in 2019.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Despite some glimpses of his quality, he’s never really been part of Arteta’s plans moving forward.

Arsenal have even considered terminating Pepe’s contract. But while the Gunners look set to take a huge loss on the winger, it would be ideal if they could at least pick up a small fee.