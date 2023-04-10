Arsenal pushing hardest to try and sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic











Arsenal are still keen on signing Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, as the Gunners plot to improve their squad over the summer.

As Mikel Arteta’s side hurtle towards a neck and neck finish with Manchester City in the title race, eyes are still focussed on how they can go about improving their squad in the summer.

One area it’s widely known the club want to improve on is in midfield. Despite having Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka playing really well, there is an acceptance at Arsenal that a top quality midfielder is needed to keep moving forward.

And according to Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal are pushing hard to try and sign Milinkovic-Savic.

Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Gifted

Milinkovic-Savic has been regarded as one of the very best midfielders in Europe and especially in Italy for some time now.

The Serbian is a quality operator in the middle of the park. Milinkovic-Savic has a bit of everything about him, and his height is an obvious eye-catcher as well.

Described as an ‘astonishingly gifted‘ midfield player, Milinkovic-Savic is apparently open to leaving Lazio for a new challenge after impressing over the last few seasons.

Lazio have previously looked at getting more than £70m for the Serbiam but more recent reports have suggested a fee closer to £44m might be more realistic.

TBR’s View: Milinkovic-Savic adds to Arsenal

There are a few midfielders in the game at the moment who Arsenal would love and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is among them.

While a lot of the talk will be about signing Declan Rice this summer, Arsenal have to have alternatives ready and Milinkovic-Savic ticks so many boxes.

Regardless of if Arsenal win the league or not this season, there is a sense that this is a big summer. Mikel Arteta has got something going and keeping on improving is now so important. If they can land the Serbian, then that goes a long way to improving the squad.