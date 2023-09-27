Arsenal predicted XI to face Brentford in Carabao Cup

Arsenal get their Carabao Cup campaign underway on Wednesday night.

The Gunners are doing well in the Premier League and are also up and running in the Champions League.

Now, another front has opened up for Arsenal as they begin their Carabao Cup journey.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

It’s a tricky fixture for Mikel Arteta’s Gunners as they head away to fellow Premier League side Brentford.

Arsenal have four games between now and the international break, so player management will be on the cards.

With that in mind, let’s look at the starting XI that Arteta could pick for the trip to West London.

Opportunities aplenty

In goal, it would be incredibly surprising not to see Aaron Ramsdale get the nod.

The £30million star has been the subject of much debate after losing his first-team spot to David Raya.

In front of him, we predict William Saliba to provide some continuity in the starting XI.

He has gone from strength to strength, with Kevin Campbell deeming him “already one of the best defenders in the world”.

The right-footer would be the more natural partner for Jakub Kiwior. The £58,000-a-week ace (Spotrac) will be eager to show how much he has kicked on.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

At full-back, we reckon Arteta will opt for Cedric Soares and Takehiro Tomiyasu, with Ben White a versatile option off the bench.

Arsenal haven’t got many options in midfield due to injuries. Declan Rice and Thomas Partey are out, while Mohamed Elneny likely won’t be fit to start.

With that in mind, we reckon Jorginho will get the chance to redeem himself after his difficult outing against Tottenham.

We think he’ll be joined by Fabio Vieira and Kai Havertz, another player who’ll be eager to show what he can do.

And in attack, the likelihood is Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson will get their chance amid injuries, with Eddie Nketiah leading the line.

Arsenal predicted XI v Brentford: Ramsdale; Cedric, Saliba, Kiwior, Tomiyasu; Jorginho, Vieira, Havertz; Nelson, Nketiah, Smith Rowe