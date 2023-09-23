‘Already one of the best’: Kevin Campbell says £27m Arsenal player is already world-class

Arsenal are lucky to boast some of the very best young talent in world football at the moment.

The likes of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are superstars in their own rights, while, according to Kevin Campbell, William Saliba is already one of the best defenders in world football.

Speaking on Chris Cowlin’s YouTube channel, the pundit was speaking about a potential Arsenal and Tottenham combined XI, and he says that Saliba is a shoo-in to get into this side, as the Frenchman is already one of the best defenders in the world, despite still being a kid.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Saliba one of the world’s best

Campbell spoke about the £27m defender.

“I reckon Van de Ven will turn out to be one of the best defenders in the league this season. Romero is a World Cup winner. Romero is definitely in the combined XI and Van de Ven is very close with Saliba for me,” The show’s host said.

“What did you just say? Van de Ven is close to Saliba? Are you sure. You’re talking about going to be, we’re talking about now. Listen, I will bet you on that one,” Campbell said.

“I just think Saliba is already one of the best defenders in the world, and he’s still a kid. I’d like to keep the units together, so I think we’re ahead of you guys right now.”

Photo by Hans van der Valk/BSR AgencyGetty Images

Up there

Saliba may only be 22 years old, but it has to be said that he is already bordering on being world-class.

The French defender is a true Rolls Royce of a player. He’s just as good on the ball as he is off it, and the scary thing is that he might only get better.

As strange as it sounds after just one full season in the Premier League, there aren’t many defenders on the planet better than Saliba.