Arsenal beat the MLS All-Stars 5-0 early this morning in a game in which Takehiro Tomiyasu made his return from injury.

The Gunners were very, very good today. They didn’t start the game as well as Mikel Arteta would’ve liked, but they remained comfortable throughout the 90 minutes and deservedly picked up the win.

Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz were the ones who got on the score sheet, but Tomiyasu’s return from injury is a huge boost too, especially considering that he’s back ahead of schedule.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Takehiro Tomiyasu returns from injury three months ahead of schedule

Arsenal signed Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna in the summer of 2021 and the Japan international is a fan favourite at the Emirates.

The 24-year-old, branded as a ‘tremendous’ player by Arteta (Football London), has almost always been solid when he has played, but injuries have really troubled him over the last two years.

Tomiyasu missed nine games due to an injury in his debut season at Arsenal. Last season, he missed 15 after a horrific injury against Sporting Lisbon that required him to undergo surgery.

The Sun reported at the start of June that Tomiyasu wouldn’t be back anytime soon. It was claimed that he will miss the first two months of the season, meaning he wouldn’t be back until October.

Thankfully for Arsenal fans, he made his comeback this morning – almost three months ahead of schedule – and in the little time he was on the pitch, he looked really good.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta used him as a centre-back

Since joining Arsenal, Tomiyasu has played either in his natural right-back position or on the opposite side, at left-back.

For the first time in his Arsenal career today, Arteta used him in the heart of the defence – alongside Kieran Tierney for a small period of time late in the game.

This is a new position for Tomiyasu at Arsenal, but the versatile defender often plays as a centre-back for his country, which means he’s more than capable of filling in there whenever required.

That will give Arteta plenty of options to rotate next season.