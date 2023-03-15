Arsenal player needs to leave on loan this summer, says Bacary Sagna











Bacary Sagna says Emile Smith Rowe needs to leave Arsenal on loan when the summer transfer window opens.

The ‘incredible‘ England international has seen his season blighted by injury but he is getting back to his best ready for the run-in.

Smith Rowe could yet have an impact on the title race when he is fully fit and firing, with Mikel Arteta not able to call on him for much of the season.

Sagna was asked by the Games Cabin about the midfielder and suggested a loan exit may be best for all parties this summer.

He replied: “He’s been injured at times this season, but even when he’s fit I don’t believe he would be part of Arsenal’s starting eleven.

“However, he’s a good player and a loan move may be the most beneficial thing for him at the moment.

“It will give him some time to play and he won’t have to leave the club for good, so a loan move would be a wise option for him.”

This feels like it might be a little bit of a premature shout from Sagna.

Smith Rowe is more than capable of making an impact for Arsenal, who look set to have Champions League football to deal with next season.

That means Arteta needs a deep squad full of quality, so there is little point in loaning Smith Rowe out to another Premier League club.

Arsenal have attacking options but not tonnes of them and Smith Rowe should have a role to play next season if he can stay fit.