Mikel Arteta could make big Emile Smith Rowe decision for Arsenal v Fulham today











Arsenal take on Fulham today looking to get back to winning ways after their midweek draw with Sporting Lisbon.

The Premier League has just a few games to go until a break for international football. Mikel Arteta will be desperate to get to that break still top of the league. And a win at Fulham will go a long way to helping that become a reality.

The Arsenal manager is expected to make some changes from the clash in Lisbon. Illness had struck the Gunners camp before but Arteta is set to welcome back the likes of Martin Odegaard and Kieran Tierney from that illness.

And according to The Evening Standard, another player who could be in the starting XI is midfielder, Emile Smith Rowe.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Smith Rowe came off the bench in midweek as he works his way back to fitness. But after Reiss Nelson failed to build on his dramatic winner last weekend, The ES claims Smith Rowe could get his first start of the season v Fulham.

It comes just days after former midfielder Cesc Fabregas admitted he was a big fan of Smith Rowe and some other Arsenal youngsters.

“I feel a bit identified with this group of players – with the Odegaards, the Sakas, Martinellis, Smith Rowes. I can see myself in their eyes,” Fabregas commented.

TBR’s View: Smith Rowe will be keen to seize his Arsenal chance

The England man has been so unlucky with injuries this season. He was doing so so well last season that it’s a bit sad it’s gone how it has this year.

But, today could give him an opportunity. And it’s one Smith Rowe will be hoping to grasp with both hands.

A small bout of injuries has threatened Arsenal here but Smith Rowe is waiting in the wings. And if he can produce what he was last year, then it will be like having a new player for Arsenal.