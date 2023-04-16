David Ornstein confirms Liverpool transfer talks with Ryan Gravenberch











David Ornstein has confirmed that Liverpool have indeed held talks over the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder, Ryan Gravenberch.

Gravenberch has been mentioned in the past week as a potential signing. It comes after Liverpool decided to pull out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham this summer.

That leaves funds free and positions to be filled, with midfield a priority still.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Meetings

Speaking to NBC Sports, respected journalist David Ornstein was giving the lowdown on Liverpool’s potential business.

And among the subjects, he appeared to confirm that talks have indeed taken place with Gravenberch’s representatives.

“When push came to shove, Liverpool ultimately decided that it was more important to focus on a number of positions when they spend, and I do think they will spend heavily, as opposed to pooling all those resources into one signing. Those signings will become the focus of our attention from here on and we’re hearing names heavily linked with them,” Ornstein said.

“The likes of Mason Mount, Alexis Mac Allister, there are reports in the UK that they have held a meeting with the representatives of Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich. I am of the understanding that that is correct, so they will be exploring many avenues. And why? Because there will be many players leaving the club as well.”

TBR’s View: Gravenberch ideal for Liverpool

While losing out on Bellingham is a blow and Liverpool fans will be annoyed a tad, landing a player like Gravenberch might be ideal.

This is a young midfielder who signed for Bayern after being outstanding for Ajax. Gravenberch very much has a bit of everything about him and you can see him fitting in well at Anfield.

If Liverpool do land Gravenberch and a few more, then the Bellingham blow will feel softer.