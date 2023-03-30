Arsenal planning to make move for 'extraordinary' Barcelona player











Arsenal are ready to make a fresh move for Barcelona defender Eric Garcia after failing to sign the Spaniard during the January transfer window.

That is according to Mundo Deportivo, who report that Mikel Arteta’s side insist on landing the 22-year-old in the summer.

The Gunners are no strangers to being linked with Eric Garcia. Reports from Sport in January claimed that Arsenal were very interested in Garcia, with Arteta previously working with the defender at Manchester City.

Obviously, no move would take place. And the report suggested that Garcia actually had no interest in leaving Camp Nou for the Premier League leaders.

Arsenal eyeing fresh move for Eric Garcia

But it seems that Arsenal have not been put off. And they may well get a different answer if they make a fresh bid for the youngster in the coming months.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal want to sign Garcia this summer. And he could consider a move with Barca working on a deal for Iñigo Martínez.

Garcia has been in and out of Xavis’s side for much of the season. And the report claims that he is not keen to spend another year in a similar situation.

Having said that, you have to wonder if he would play regularly if he moved to Arsenal. The Gunners have put together one of the best partnerships in the Premier League in William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Garcia looks to have an amazing future ahead of him. Xavi has previously described him as an ‘extraordinary‘ talent.

But he would have to be patient if he made the move to Arsenal in the summer. However, he may perhaps be tempted by the chance to return to the Premier League and work with a coach he already knows well in Arteta.

Arsenal clearly feel that there is a deal to be done.