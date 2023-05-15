Arsenal physio now shares latest update on Oleksandr Zinchenko’s fitness to supporters outside the Emirates











Arsenal’s head of medical services Gary O’Driscoll has provided an update on Oleksandr Zinchenko’s fitness.

O’Driscoll was asked by a supporter outside The Emirates about the Ukrainian international yesterday.

After such a brilliant campaign for Arsenal, it’s all fallen apart in the past six weeks.

They’ve given up their lead over Manchester City, and essentially handed them the title yesterday.

Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to Brighton followed a 3-0 win from their title rivals over Everton.

Mikel Arteta’s side have two games remaining and are four points behind Man City.

If that wasn’t tricky enough, Pep Guardiola’s side still have a game in hand.

Arteta has barely rotated his team in the league this season and that’s delivered some fantastic results.

However, a few key injuries in the past couple of weeks have derailed their campaign.

William Saliba has been a huge loss, and Oleksandr Zinchenko was missing yesterday.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal physio O’Driscoll has shared the latest news on Zinchenko’s injury.

He’s been sensational when available this year but has been in and out of the team all campaign.

Asked about the 26-year-old’s fitness and whether he’ll play again this season, O’Driscoll said: “Not sure about him yet, we’ll see. Everyone’s fighting to be back for the next game.”

Zinchenko will be familiar with Arsenal’s medical department having been out of the side on five separate occasions this season.

A calf problem appears to be his recurring issue, and Mikel Arteta will hope the summer break gives him enough time to fully recover.

He did train before the Brighton match, but Arteta didn’t want to risk him.

Zinchenko is a and is likely still proving his worth even when not on the pitch.

Kieran Tierney deputized yesterday and struggled against Brighton’s direct wingers.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Kaoru Mitoma and Julio Enciso caused Arsenal’s defence problems all afternoon.

Zinchenko isn’t Arsenal’s best defender, but his superior ball-playing ability could have helped in high-pressure situations.

After O’Driscoll’s update, it will be interesting to see if Zinchenko is seen in an Arsenal shirt again this season.

Show all