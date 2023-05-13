Photo: Injured Arsenal defender spotted in training today after claims he's ruled out











Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko was spotted in first-term training today, despite claims that he’s injured and ruled out for the remainder of this season.

The Gunners have been pretty unlucky with injuries. They have seven senior players who have missed 10 or more games this season, and reports this week shared further worrying news.

However, it looks like the Gunners may have received a potential boost ahead of their game against Brighton and Hove Albion tomorrow.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Oleksandr Zinchenko spotted in Arsenal training today despite injury claim

David Ornstein reported on The Athletic this week that Arsenal duo William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko are both ruled out for the remainder of the season due to injuries.

Saliba hasn’t played since picking up a back problem in the game against Sporting Lisbon back in March, while it was reported that Zinchenko picked up a fairly serious calf injury last weekend that will keep him out of action for the rest of this campaign.

When a player is injured, he’s usually with the medical team or the physiotherapists inside the training centre, working on his recovery to get back soon.

Zinchenko, however, was spotted taking part in Arsenal’s first-team training session today ahead of their game against Brighton tomorrow.

The picture below was clicked by Arsenal photographer Stuart MacFarlane today.

Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko – Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Well, we don’t know for sure, but going off the picture above, it looks like Zinchenko is taking part in full Arsenal training today. That is a huge surprise after it was claimed that he has been ruled out for the remainder of this season.

Interestingly, when asked in his press conference yesterday, Mikel Arteta didn’t really rule Zinchenko out.

“We have another session tomorrow before the Brighton game, and we are trying to get players back for that. Today we haven’t trained on the pitch, so we’ll know more tomorrow,” he told Arsenal.com.

Perhaps, Zinchenko’s injury is not as serious as first thought and he is now fit enough to play some part in Arsenal’s game against Brighton tomorrow.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

