Arsenal are reportedly willing to sell Emile Smith Rowe before Friday’s deadline, with the midfielder already being offered to other ‘unnamed’ Premier League clubs.

That’s according to The Times, with the outlet sharing an update on Smith Rowe’s future amid interest from Chelsea.

Smith Rowe has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal over the past year after he was a key man under Mikel Arteta beforehand.

The 23-year-old’s progress was also hampered by a significant injury last season, but he barely featured after returning.

Now, Smith Rowe is attracting interest from Chelsea as Mauricio Pochettino bids to bolster his squad.

Photo by Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Indeed, journalist Simon Phillips claims Smith Rowe is among Chelsea’s list of midfield targets ahead of Friday’s deadline.

And it seems that Arsenal are ready to sell the Hale End Academy product.

Arsenal willing to sell Smith Rowe

The Times reports that Arsenal are willing to offload Smith Rowe following an approach from Chelsea.

It’s noted that Smith Rowe is frustrated after only featuring for three minutes so far this season.

The midfielder has even been offered to other ‘unnamed’ Premier League clubs.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

It would be a real shame to see Smith Rowe leave Arsenal after he got off to such a promising start to his senior career in North London.

The Englishman starred alongside Bukayo Saka during the 2021-22 campaign and hasn’t done much wrong since.

But if Smith Rowe doesn’t get the required minutes at Arsenal, it may be best for the youngster to move on.

Yet, it would be a surprise to see Arsenal sell such a talented product of their academy to their London rivals Chelsea.