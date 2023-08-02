Arsenal now watching 20-year-old midfielder compared to Luka Modric

Arsenal are keeping an eye on Dinamo Zagreb wonderkid Martin Baturina as a potential future transfer.

Journalist Ryan Taylor, via Give Me Sport, provided more details on Arsenal’s interest in the 20-year-old.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be very happy with his current squad.

They’ve made three brilliant signings that will help them mount another Premier League title challenge.

Not only that, Arsenal’s squad is one of the youngest in the league, meaning they should be able to maintain their high standards for years to come.

That being said, the Gunners are always looking for the next young player to add to the squad.

Arsenal are now reportedly keeping an eye on Martin Baturina who has been making waves in Croatia.

He’s come through Dinamo Zagreb’s heralded academy, where a certain Eduardo made his professional debut.

Photo by Ryan Pierse – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Arsenal keeping an eye on Baturina

Speaking about the Croatian youngster, Taylor said: “In regards to the midfield talent, again, Arsenal are stacked with midfielders at the moment, so it’s just a player that they’re keeping an eye on for the future.

“He caught the eye at the Under 21 Euros as well. So, he’s a player that’s going to be scouted again next season, and Dinamo Zagreb are in the Champions League qualifiers as well.

“So, there could be a chance that they qualify for the Champions League like they did last season when they played against the likes of AC Milan and Chelsea.”

Baturina has already been compared to Luka Modric and there are certainly similarities.

The attacking midfielder is already a very impressive playmaker, recording 12 assists last season as Dinamo went on to win the Croatian top flight.

He’s also been a regular for Croatia’s Under-21s since he was 18 and appeared at this summer’s European Championships.

Photo by DAMIR SENCAR/AFP via Getty Images

In the build-up to that game, he faced England and ran the show against a Young Lions side that contained Emile Smith Rowe, scoring a stunning goal in the process.

Baturina is an excellent set piece taker too and Arsenal will be keeping one eye on his future.

They won’t want to miss out on the opportunity to sign the 20-year-old who could be the perfect backup to Martin Odegaard.

With youngsters like Charlie Patino looking to leave Arsenal, the Gunners may need to look outside the club to recruit the best young talent.