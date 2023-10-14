Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo, a player who has been likened to Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric.

The Gunners have a solid squad at the moment, but there’s always room for improvement, isn’t there? Mikel Arteta‘s side have been linked with plenty of names in recent days, including Olmo, who is an interesting option for Arsenal.

Arsenal target Dani Olmo has been compared to Luka Modric

Mundo Deportivo reported earlier this week that along with Barcelona, Arsenal are interested in signing Dani Olmo, who has a release clause of £52 million in his contract.

The 25-year-old has been brilliant for RB Leipzig this season, having scored five goals and picked up an assist in just four starts, which is a tremendous return.

One of the things that makes Olmo so special is his versatility. The Spaniard can play on either wing, as well as in midfield, which is probably what has caught Arteta’s eye.

Just nine weeks ago, Bundesliga’s official website released a profile on Olmo, where the RB Leipzig star was likened to a young Luka Modric.

They wrote: “Plays a bit like a young Luka Modric. Olmo is seen as one of the most talented players in Spain’s current crop of midfield maestros.

“Yet, just like Real Madrid serial winner Modric, Olmo – who speaks fluent Croatian – was once a firm favourite at Dinamo Zagreb and he stands out for his superb technical ability.

“The current Leipzig schemer’s skills were demonstrated with a brilliantly-taken goal against Costa Rica in Spain’s opening game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup – La Roja’s 100th in the competition.

“Like Modric, Olmo’s close control is also mesmerising to watch, and makes him decidedly difficult to play against.”

Do the Gunners even need him?

As good as Dani Olmo is, we really don’t think Arsenal need him.

The Gunners already have the likes of Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Fabio Vieira, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe to play in the roles that he does, and they’re all fantastic players.

Smith Rowe, in particular, has the potential to become much better than Olmo, and Arsenal would be better off giving more opportunities to him than spending over £50 million on the RB Leipzig star.

It will be interesting to see what Arsenal will do in January, but we just can’t see them making a move to sign Olmo or anyone of his profile.