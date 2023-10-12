Arsenal now very interested in signing £52m midfielder who Pep Guardiola says is ‘incredible’

Arsenal are now increasingly interested in signing RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo who does have plans to leave the club next summer.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo who were primarily reporting FC Barcelona’s interest in Olmo.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The 25-year-old started in the Barcelona academy before making his name in Croatia with Dinamo Zagreb.

And upon signing a new contract with Leipzig, Olmo now has a £52m release clause which has caught the attention of Arsenal.

Moreover, the likes of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City are also said to be interested.

Man City have often been linked with Olmo in the past, a player Pep Guardiola has previously described as ‘incredible’.

However, the report does confirm that Olmo’s ideal resolution would be a return to Catalonia.

It’s interesting to see Arsenal linked with such a profile, especially given they are well stacked in his preferred position.

Olmo has often been deployed as an attacking midfielder in his career, a position occupied by Martin Odegaard or Fabio Vieira at the Emirates.

Moreover, Emile Smith Rowe is also waiting on the sidelines.

Arsenal have been named as a suitor for Leipzig’s Olmo

Of course, it remains to be seen just how accurate reports of Arsenal’s interest are.

Arsenal are seemingly targeting a striker if anyone at all in January, and do have firm interest in Ivan Toney.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Perhaps Leipzig’s Olmo could be seen as a winger to improve Arsenal’s squad depth moving forward.

Upon injuries to Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, it has become clear that Arteta may not trust Reiss Nelson fully.

Despite handing him a start in the EFL Cup, the Arsenal boss has preferred to force strikers out wide since.

Therefore, Olmo would strengthen Arsenal’s squad if he arrived from Leipzig, but he probably shouldn’t be seen as a priority.