Arsenal now want to sign £43m World Cup winner Arsene Wenger once tried to buy

Arsenal are now considering a move for Paris Saint Germain winger Ousmane Dembele who could be available for loan in January.

That’s according to Mirror Football who claim that all of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are monitoring the winger.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Dembele has only just signed for PSG for £43m in the summer but is reportedly struggling to impress back in France.

Therefore this report suggests that PSG may allow Dembele to leave on loan in January.

Of course, long-term Arsenal fans will know this isn’t the first time that their club have been linked with Paris Saint Germain’s Dembele.

Arsene Wenger was still in charge in 2017 when Arsenal were reported to have a bid rejected for the then Borussia Dortmund player.

However, the France international did instead sign for Barcelona where he spent several seasons.

Should these fresh reports of interest be believed, it would be an interesting prospect for Arsenal.

Although, it would perhaps spark fears that Gabriel Martinelli’s injury could be a significant worry if Arsenal do target a winger.

Arsenal now monitoring a move for Paris Saint Germain’s Dembele

Martinelli was left out of the upcoming Brazil squad yesterday which has already done something to ignite those worries.

However, fans will believe that the club are already well set for cover with the likes of Leandro Trossard, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson.

Photo by Franco Arland/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

And it would seem that Trossard will be set to start for Arsenal against Tottenham Hotspur today.

Whilst Paris Saint Germain’s Dembele would be an exciting prospect for Arsenal, it may be a move deemed unnecessary by fans.

Yes, Dembele is a World Cup winner, but Arsenal do seem well stacked in the area.

And with fans already frustrated by the lack of chances for the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, a move may not be deemed the best idea.