Squad announcement hints at more serious injury for Gabriel Martinelli than first thought

Arsenal fans will be worried tonight ahead of their clash with Tottenham after a squad announcement from Brazil dropped a major hint.

Gunners fans were hoping to see Gabriel Martinelli return after he limped off last weekend against Everton. Mikel Arteta had refused to confirm if the winger was ruled out or not.

However, it seems that Martinelli could well be missing, with the squad announcement from Brazil tonight hinting that the Arsenal man isn’t deemed fit for selection.

Gabriel Martinelli injury could be more serious than first thought

Brazil’s two World Cup qualifiers do not take place until the 12th and 17th of October. Of course, that is a few weeks down the line and ample time for Martinelli to recover from a slight knock or issue.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

But announcing the squad on social media, the Brazilian FA have opted not to go with Martinelli in a hint that his injury could indeed keep him out a touch longer than Arsenal had hoped.

Arsenal have had a bit of bad luck with their South American players as it is. Gabriel Jesus missed a large chunk of last season and they’ll be hoping it’s not the same for Martinelli.

Of course, we will wait and see and it’s likely that Arteta will disclose a bit more information tomorrow.

Huge blow if this is what we think

There’s surely be an inclusion for Martinelli here if he was going to be fit. This suggests that the Brazilian FA have been in touch with Arsenal and that the Gunners have essentially told them no.

If Martinelli is going to miss a few weeks or more, then it’s a massive kick in the teeth for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta.

They need their best players available to sustain a title challenge and if Martinelli is out, it could prove costly.