Arsenal now want ‘brilliant’ £30m full-back, he’s absolutely rapid

Arsenal now hold interest in signing Benfica’s Alexander Bah this summer as they still explore options to find a new full-back.

That’s according to Tipsbladet who shared that Arsenal could be a particularly attractive option for Bah.

Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

And although Benfica are not in a rush to sell Bah, they could entertain an offer of around £30m according to the report.

Arsenal have been pushing on with departures within their squad in recent weeks.

And reports suggest that is because they still have some targets in mind, particularly at full-back.

Of course Mikel Arteta’s plans have been massively altered by the unfortunate injury suffered by Jurrien Timber.

Timber will now miss much of the season after already looking like a key player in his opening games.

Benfica’s Alexander Bah would look like an exciting option for Arsenal, he’s strong in possession and possesses excellent recovery speed.

Although it will be difficult to find a Timber replacement who boasts the same levels of versatility, Bah does have strong characteristics of his own.

Arsenal now interested in Benfica right-back Bah

Bah started out his career in Denmark for several years and the 25-year-old then joined Slavia Prague in 2021.

Upon further success there, Bah was then purchased by Benfica in the summer of 2022.

Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Full-backs do look like they’ll dominate much of the remaining window for Arsenal.

Kieran Tierney has of course now left on loan to Real Sociedad and Nuno Tavares now looks almost certain to join Nottingham Forest.

And whilst not a full-back, Rob Holding is another player who now looks to be departing the Emirates.

Should Arsenal sanction deals for all of those mentioned then they will surely take to the market late on.

And it therefore would not be a surprise to see Arsenal make a move for Benfica’s ‘brilliant’ Bah.

There’s still a lot of moving pieces for Arsenal before deadline day, but they may be starting to fall into place.