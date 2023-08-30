Spanish side Mallorca have now enquired about a deal for Arsenal’s Rob Holding and negotiations are underway for the defender.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano who shared the update on X.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Romano also shared that possible solutions remain for Rob Holding in the Premier League.

The journalist confirmed that Luton Town made a call to Arsenal on Monday.

Romano said: “Understand Mallorca have asked for the conditions of Rob Holding deal today, negotiations are ongoing.

“Possible solutions in PL remain after Luton Town call on Monday, Mallorca trying to find a way now.”

Mallorca’s Holding interest may be good news for Arsenal fans hoping for one more signing this window.

That’s because Mikel Arteta’s side reportedly need to offload several unwanted squad players before pursuing further deals.

Nuno Tavares, another name on the list, now looks very close to joining Nottingham Forest.

Adding to Romano’s report, it was shared yesterday that Luton Town are looking to loan Arsenal’s Rob Holding for the season.

And it’ll certainly be interesting to see if Holding preferred a Premier League stay or a trip aboard to the likes of Mallorca.

Mallorca are now holding negotiations with Arsenal over Holding

Holding has fallen quite far down the pecking order early this season at Arsenal.

With Takehiro Tomiyasu now fit and Thomas Partey being regularly deployed at right-back there seems to be no opportunity for Holding.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Ben White has shifted back into a central role in the opening games and it seems Holding is behind a host of players.

Perhaps any negotiations with the likes of Mallorca will just hinge on the type of project that Arsenal’s Holding may desire next.

Holding has also been linked with Turkish side Besiktas throughout the summer window.

And whilst Holding could very easily remain an Arsenal player in the coming days, you do wonder if a Mallorca or a Besiktas would be tempting.