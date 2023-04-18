Arsenal medics stance on William Saliba injury shared, he's ‘determined’ to face Manchester City











Arsenal’s medics want to take a cautious approach to William Saliba returning from a back injury, despite his determination to play.

A report from the Daily Mail has outlined the latest information about the 22-year-old’s fitness.

William Saliba has been unavailable for nearly a month now with a lower back problem picked up against Sporting CP.

In his absence, Rob Holding has deputised, and although he’s done fine, there’s an acceptable that he’s not the same player as Saliba.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Back-to-back 2-2 draws against Liverpool and West Ham have meant the title race is as open as it has been for months.

The Gunners face struggling Southampton on Friday, and will need to bounce back to winning ways.

There’s very little chance of Mikel Arteta risking Saliba that evening, especially based on the advice of his medics.

However, the centre-back will know how crucial their clash with Manchester City is in just over a weeks’ time.

It’s therefore unsurprising that he wants to push through the pain barrier to feature at The Etihad.

Arsenal medics stance on Saliba revealed

The report from the Daily Mail states that, ‘Saliba is said to be determined to prove his fitness, particularly for the potential title decider at the Etihad Stadium, despite the consequences of a flare-up.

‘However, Mail Sport understands that complexities connected to the problem that has kept the France international out of the team’s previous four matches means Gunners medics are taking a cautious approach to his recovery.

‘The nature of the injury means accelerating the recovery process could create a more substantial issue in the future.’

Saliba has already been unavailable for almost a month, and Arsenal’s medics will not want him to suffer long lasting effects of returning to action too soon.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

However, this could be the Gunners best chance of achieving an incredible Premier League title for years to come.

Having Saliba available would make a huge difference, but only if he’s fully fit.

He’ll also likely be lacking some match sharpness, and Holding may end up being the better option for that reason anyway.

Arsenal need to figure out a plan to stop Erling Haaland and co. very quickly.

Their best chance may lie in a French centre-back risking it all for a league winner’s medal.

