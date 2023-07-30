Arsenal have been linked with a surprise move for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya this weekend, a player who once amazed Jurgen Klopp with his passing.

The Gunners have spent heavily during the early stages of the window as they have moved to bring in Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

Mikel Arteta is expected to seek further reinforcements as he bids to deliver a Premier League title to North London.

Indeed, The Athletic’s David Ornstein broke the news today that Raya has emerged as a target for Arsenal.

Arsenal are exploring a move for the 27-year-old as they look to bring in competition for Aaron Ramsdale.

Raya has impressed at Brentford over the past couple of seasons as he’s played a key role in establishing Thomas Frank’s men as a Premier League side.

And it’s fair to say that he has gained a huge admirer in Jurgen Klopp already.

Klopp on Raya’s passing

Back in September 2021, Brentford earned a 3-3 draw against Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Raya impressed with his distribution on the day and earned high praise from Klopp after the game.

“The goalkeeper could have the shirt with number 10,” the Liverpool boss said. “He played a few incredible balls but it was the right thing to do against us today.”

Raya certainly seems like a good fit for Arsenal given his ability with the ball at his feet.

The Spaniard is arguably up there with the best in the league when it comes to his distribution.

Of course, Ramsdale is also very capable on the ball and it would be intriguing to see how Raya fares at Arsenal.

He’s already attracted interest from Tottenham this summer and seems destined to leave Brentford.