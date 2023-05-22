Arsenal now told they've got a 'goalscorer' in their ranks they haven't been using this season











Arsenal youngster Tyreece John-Jules has been speaking about fellow youngster Folarin Balogun today.

Speaking on the Beautiful Game podcast, John-Jules spoke about a number of things concerning Arsenal. One of which was the talent of young striker, Balogun.

Balogun has had superb season over in Ligue 1 this season. However, he is set to be one of the players Arsenal sell this summer, with no guarantees over game-time for him.

However, John-Jules believes the Gunners could be letting a real ‘goalscorer’ leave the ranks.

Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Folarin Balogun the Arsenal goalscorer

Mikel Arteta was clearly happy to let Balogun go out and develop this term. It remains to be seen whether he’ll come back and play a big role like William Saliba has.

Regardless, fellow youngster John-Jules – who has been on loan with Ipswich this season – says he’s always believed Balogun would go onto big things.

“He came to Arsenal when he was like 12 or 13 and he’s always been sharp as hell and skilful and whatever. But when he got to under 18’s it was when he really started to boy it and he was scoring goals every single week,” John-Jules said.



“I have always seen it from young, he has been scoring goals. What he’s doing now is not really a surprise, it was just a matter of timing and opportunity. He’s a goalscorer.”

Make or break season

If Balogun does stay at Arsenal, then he simply has to be getting minutes. Eddie Nketiah has hardly set the world alight as Gabriel Jesus’ understudy. With that, there could be a chance for Balogun.

If he does stay and doesn’t play, then it’s a huge step backwards. Likewise, if he moves on for big money then he has to perform for whoever pays that for him.

Balogun is clearly a talent. But the next year is going to be massive for him, whether it’s at Arsenal or not.

Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images