Arsenal want to sign 20-year-old who’s already said he’d love to play with Declan Rice

Arsenal now reportedly want to sign Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala – a player who’s already admitted he’d love to play alongside Declan Rice.

The Gunners have enjoyed a brilliant start to the new season and are yet to taste defeat in the Premier League.

Arsenal currently sit second in the league on goal difference after picking up a statement 1-0 win over Manchester City before the international break.

But Arteta remains keen to improve his squad over the coming transfer windows as he bids to deliver major honours to the Emirates Stadium.

And a fresh report from 90 Min on Wednesday claims Arsenal are interested in signing Musiala. Indeed, the outlet notes that the Gunners have asked to be informed of Musiala’s potential availability.

Photo by Markus Gilliar – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Musiala has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in Europe during his time in Munich.

The 20-year-old came through the ranks at Chelsea before sealing a switch to Germany back in 2019 and hasn’t looked back since.

And the German international has previously admitted his desire to play alongside Declan Rice.

Musiala has already admitted desire to play alongside Rice

Bayern were interested in snapping up Rice from West Ham over the summer but were beaten to the punch by Arsenal.

Of course, the 24-year-old had his heart set on a move to North London but Musiala admitted he would have liked to seen Rice make the switch to Munich.

“We would have been happy if he had come to us,” Musiala said.

He added: “Declan is a great player. I’ve known him since he was very young before he went to West Ham. We played together in the park.

“I think I was 11-12 at the time. We grew up in the same area. He’s a great player.” as quoted by The Evening Standard.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Musiala registered 25 goal involvements in 33 Bundesliga appearances last season and looks set to become a future star.

He’s already impressed in the Champions League and for the German national team.

This would be an excellent signing for Arsenal and it would be a huge statement of intent if they managed to get a deal over the line.

Of course, it remains unclear whether Musiala would be interested in leaving Munich and there have been suggestions he’s in talks over a fresh contract.