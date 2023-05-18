Arsenal now reportedly given chance to sign player who could be 'better than Cody Gakpo'











Arsenal have reportedly been offered the chance to sign PSV star Xavi Simons this summer, a player who could be ‘better than Cody Gakpo’.

It’s set to be a huge summer at Arsenal after they have seemingly fallen short in the title race.

Mikel Arteta’s men look set to spend big this summer and have already been heavily linked with moves for the likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.

But there will also be some changes to the current squad in terms of outgoings, with Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira facing uncertain futures.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for PSV youngster Xavi Simons this week, a player who has excelled in Holland this season.

Photo by Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

The Mirror reports that the 20-year-old has been offered to Arsenal following a change of agent.

And Simons has earned rave reviews from his manager, Ruud van Nistelrooy, and a PSV legend in Will Van der Kerkhof.

Simons could be ‘better than Gakpo’

Simons has been exceptional for PSV this season and he’s stepped up his game ever further since Cody Gakpo was sold to Liverpool in January.

The Dutchman has registered 19 goal involvements and 12 assists in 46 appearances.

And Van der Kerkhof suggested that he could be ‘better’ than Gakpo while speaking to Omroep Brabant back in August.

“A really great talent,” the PSV legend said. “He might be better than Gakpo. He is growing more and more, especially in the league games.”

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Simons swapped PSG for PSV last summer and it’s fair to say that he’s made a huge impact in his first season of regular first-team football.

The versatile midfielder struggled to get a real opportunity in PSG’s star-studded team, but he’s excelling under Van Nistelrooy.

The Manchester United legend is enjoying a successful spell in Eindhoven and the PSV boss is a huge admirer of Simons.

“Seeing Xavi Simons play has been fantastic,” he said. “It’s incredible that he plays like that at that age.

“How strong he is mentally, how much he helps us under pressure, how important he is offensively…” as quoted by Rangers News.

Simons could be an exciting option for Arsenal as a player who has shown he can play in a wide range of positions this season.

He’s been used across the frontline, but a large chunk of his appearances have come from the attacking midfield role.

It’s difficult to see where he would fit in at Arsenal given Martin Odegaard’s influence in midfield. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli also seem to have nailed down their places on either wing.

But Simons seems to have the potential to become a top talent and it’s no surprise that he’s attracting interest from the top leagues already.

