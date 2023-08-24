Arsenal are now pushing to sign Barcelona ace Ansu Fati this summer with his future at Camp Nou in serious doubt.

A report from Football Transfers has shared more details about the Gunners’ approach for the 20-year-old.

Arsenal have already been busy in the transfer window this summer, improving their squad in every area.

Mikel Arteta will be delighted with the business they’ve done so far, even if a serious injury to Jurrien Timber has slightly scuppered his plans.

It appears as though Arsenal might not be done in the transfer window though, even if they’re concentrating more on outgoings than incomings right now.

Arsenal are reportedly pushing to bring in Ansu Fati in the final days of the transfer window.

The Spanish international and current La Liga champion hasn’t been able to kick on like many would have hoped when he first emerged at Barcelona.

Injuries have played their part, but he’s still young enough that he could one day reach his full potential.

It looks less likely now that he’ll be continuing his development at Barcelona and the Gunners may be able to take advantage.

Arsenal now pushing to sign Fati

The report from Football Transfers suggests that Fati is now seen as being surplus to requirements at Barcelona and is currently on the transfer list.

He could also be available on loan as long as Arsenal are willing to cover all of his wages.

A meeting is set to take place tomorrow between Fati, his agent and president Joan Laporta to try and convince the 20-year-old to move on for the good of his career.

They go on to say that talks have previously taken place between Arsenal and his agents and Arteta and his recruitment team are ‘ready to step up’ their interest.

Fati has a big fan in the form of Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, who said when he first emerged at Camp Nou: “Ansu Fati got my attention from the first time I saw him training, but you have to go step by step because he is 16 years old.

“He still doesn’t have the responsibility that others want to put on his shoulders. He has the potential to be a very important player but we have to help him.”

Arsenal are now pushing to sign Fati with murmurings of their interest existing throughout the summer.

He managed 12 La Liga starts last season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists mainly from the left wing.

Fati would be providing competition for Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal and would be an exciting addition.

However, the terms of the deal need to be right for Arsenal otherwise it makes little sense to sign another wide attacker who prefers playing on that side.