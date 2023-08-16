Arsenal have had a fruitful transfer window, but the likelihood is they’ll delve into the market before it shuts.

The Gunners now have a pressing issue at the back after Jurrien Timber was ruled out due to an ACL injury.

There’s also scope for Arsenal to bolster their attacking ranks further, not to mention offloading players surplus to requirements.

Now, a top attacking talent who has recently been linked with the Gunners could potentially emerge as a target late in the window.

GiveMeSport and Marca recently claimed that Arsenal are admirers of Barcelona talent Ansu Fati.

So far, the Gunners haven’t had much luck on that front, as the Spaniard wants to stay at Camp Nou.

However, whether the club wants to keep Fati is another matter.

“Ansu? We’ll see, until August 31st we can’t say anything,” Xavi recently told Mundo Deportivo.

“It all depends on Financial Fair Play for us.

“And we have to see with Ferran Torres and Raphinha, there is a lot of competition up front.”

Now, Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Fati could potentially be the subject of late-window business.

“One to watch, Ansu,” he wrote on Twitter, reiterating what he said about the player earlier this month.

Our view

Fati is a top talent who has had considerable praise from peers, including Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli, who went on trial at Barca.

“I even trained with Ansu Fati [at Barcelona] and we became friends,” he told Marca in 2020.

“He helped me a lot and now he’s playing on the main team.

“He’s a boy who deserves everything good that is happening to him. He is super humble and welcomed me super well there.”

However, Fati hasn’t been getting that many opportunities at Barca, and Xavi’s comments suggest he’s open to selling.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks. Surely Arsenal will at least consider a move for Fati if he’s offered to them.