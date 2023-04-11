Arsenal making progress in bid to sign 'extraordinary' £35m star











Arsenal are continuing to push in the race to sign Vitor Roque, with Barcelona’s bid to sign the young forward stalling.

That is according to a report from TEAMtalk, who claim that a host of Premier League sides are admirers of the 18-year-old.

Photo by JUAN PABLO PINO/AFP via Getty Images

Vitor Roque appears to be one of the most exciting talents around heading into the summer. He has scored four goals in eight league appearances for Athletico-PR so far this season.

Arsenal pushing to sign Vitor Roque as Barcelona bid stills

Previous reports have suggested that Edu has been working for months to try and bring the teenager to the Emirates. Of course, Arsenal already have a strong contingent of Brazilian players within their squad.

Photo by DANIEL MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images

And it seems that they have received a boost in their bid to sign Vitor Roque. According to TEAMtalk, Barcelona’s bid has now stalled due to the financial constraints the Catalan giants are working under.

Xavi’s side would like to sign the Brazilian on an initial loan deal. However, that has not gone down well. Meanwhile, Arsenal and Chelsea are pushing hard for a deal. And they are the two clubs now leading the race to sign him.

There is interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. But Arsenal apparently view the opportunity to sign Vitor Roque for £35.1 million as one that is too good to miss out on.

It certainly appears that we are going to hear a lot about Vitor Roque before his future is decided. And it would surely be a risk to rule Barcelona out of the running.

Ultimately, they often find a way to make the signings they want. So the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea will not get carried away by their current position in the race.

But clearly, signing an ‘extraordinary‘ talent such as Vitor Roque would be a major statement from the Gunners this summer.