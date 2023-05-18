Arsenal now looking to sell 'special' player for £17m; PL club wants him - report











Arsenal will be looking to sell some of their players surplus to requirements this summer.

This has seen the Gunners reportedly place a £17million price tag on Albert Sambi Lokonga.

With Arsenal challenging for the Premier League title this season, some of their players have been deemed not up to the required standard.

The Gunners just fell short of the title, and they lacked some world-class quality and experience to help them get over the line. In order to buy some better players this summer, they need to sell.

This has seen Lokonga, who is currently on loan at Crystal Palace, be linked to recently promoted Burnley, via Football.London, where he could be managed by Vincent Kompany.

Due to this interest, the Gunners are hoping to get close to the £17million they paid for the midfielder.

Arsenal place price tag on Albert Sambi Lokonga

It is no shock to see the Gunners want a price tag similar to what they paid for Lokonga. With them needing to buy more quality, they don’t want to lose too much money on former signings.

Lokonga has struggled at Palace. He looked good under Patrick Vieira, but this has changed since Roy Hodgson took over as manager.

Since then, he has barely featured. Due to this, it looks like he has not got the qualities needed to succeed at Arsenal. This is even more so now that they are back in the Champions League and challenging at the top.

The midfielder, who was called “special” by Vincent Kompany after the two worked together at Anderlecht. It will be very interesting to see if the two combine again.

Arsenal will want to try and get Lokonga sold sooner rather than later so that they can push on and make the transfers they want to.

No doubt they are trying to make some funds in order to sanction their possible purchase of Declan Rice.

