Arsenal now looking at wing-back with ‘exceptional defensive qualities’

Arsenal are motoring along in their quest to add new players this summer and now looking at the Bundesliga.

The Gunners are pressing on with a number of deals this summer and are close to announcing the signings of both Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice. The duo are expected to sign this week and cost Arsenal the best part of £150m.

However, the spending doesn’t look like slowing down any time soon.

Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

According to Kicker, Arsenal are now also keeping a track of RB Leipzig star, Benjamin Henrichs.

Kicker claims that Henrichs – who cost Leipzig around £15m – is being looked at alongside Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo. It comes despite the push to sign Timber, who is being brought in to play right-back and possibly, even midfield.

Described as a player with ‘exceptional defensive qualities‘, Henrichs has excelled with Leipzig and is now firmly part of the German national team set up.

The names just keep coming

This is getting quite ridiculous for Arsenal fans. They expected a big summer but it’s threatening to become the stuff of dreams.

The signings they’re looking to make are all superb players and Henrichs is just another one who can be a star.

More of a flying wing-back who can defender, Henrichs would be a bit different to the signing of Timber. Mikel Arteta clearly wants options in his squad this time around and he is getting backed to the hilt.

Henrichs, 26, is another player of high quality who can get even better. Yet again, Arsenal are getting their fans excited and it could end up being quite the window for the Gunners.