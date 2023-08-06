Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is apparently not happy at the Emirates, and there’s a big chance he could be sold in the coming days.

The 22-year-old American spent last season on loan in France at Stade Reims, and he became a star there. He scored 22 goals in all competitions and was among the players in the country.

Now, Balogun is a wanted man, and journalist Paul Brown has claimed on GiveMeSport that Arsenal know he’s not happy right now.

Arsenal know Folarin Balogun is ‘not happy’

Folarin Balogun has entered the final two years of his Arsenal contract, and he is expected by everyone to leave.

The American is one of the Gunners’ brightest young talents. There are some fans who believe he’s even better than Eddie Nketiah, but Mikel Arteta probably doesn’t agree.

The Gunners manager has barely used him in pre-season and Balogun doesn’t appear to be in contention to take on Manchester City in the Community Shield this evening either.

Journalist Brown has claimed that Arsenal are aware Balogun is ‘not happy’ at the club, and he is likely to be sold in the coming days.

He said: “I don’t think there’s a deliberate attempt to stick a transfer fee on him that is so big it wards people off.

“I think Arsenal do know that Balogun is not happy. He wants to play and might not get the minutes he wants this season.

“But I just genuinely think they rate him so highly, they’re not willing to let him go for a fee that doesn’t suit them. Quite frankly, there are a lot of clubs who are trying to low-ball them on Balogun and they won’t have it. That’s entirely up to Arsenal to respond like that. They’re entirely within their rights to do so.”

TBR View:

Arsenal are definitely within their right to demand what they want for Balogun, but keeping hold of an unhappy player is never ideal.

Reports claimed yesterday that Inter Milan have re-entered the race to sign Balogun after dropping out just a few days ago, and the Arsenal striker is the Nerazzurri’s number-one target this month.

The ideal scenario for Balogun would be to get a move to Inter Milan, but Arsenal shouldn’t even consider the Italian giants’ offers if they continue to low-ball them.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out in the coming days, but it seems clear that Balogun has no future at Arsenal.