CL club have just made a sudden U-turn on ‘frightening’ Arsenal player

Inter Milan are now back in the race to sign Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, just days after deciding against pursuing a deal for him.

The talented American is back at Arsenal after a successful loan spell at Reims last season. He was one of the best players in Ligue 1, and he’s now a wanted man.

Inter have been keen to sign Balogun all summer, and Alfredo Pedulla now claims they’re ready to make a big push.

Inter Milan are back strong to sign Folarin Balogun from Arsenal

Folarin Balogun is one of Arsenal‘s brightest young talents, but he’s very likely to be sold this month.

The young American, branded as a ‘frightening‘ player, was always prolific in his youth career, and he finally managed to replicate that at senior level while on loan in France at Will Still’s Stade Reims.

With Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard and perhaps even Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz ahead of him in the pecking order at Arsenal, he has no immediate future there.

He’s all set to be sold, and Inter Milan made him their top target a while ago.

However, Fabrizio Romano revealed just three days back that the Italian giants have stopped talks with Arsenal for Balogun because the youngster is way too expensive.

Now, they’ve reportedly made a ‘strong’ U-turn and have reinitiated talks with the Gunners to sign him. Inter are hoping to get their man for an all-inclusive fee of £30 million.

The outlet writes that it’s a ‘very hot situation’ right now, which suggests that talks are in full flow.

TBR View:

Arsenal have been reluctant to let Balogun leave for a small fee.

Sky Sports reported last month that the Gunners are demanding £50 million for their young American – a fee that was deemed too expensive by Inter just a few days ago.

Now, the report claims they’re trying to get him for £30 million, which still falls some way short of what Arsenal want.

It will be interesting to see how the Gunners will respond if Inter do make that bid in the coming hours.