Arsenal now have a ‘generational’ player considered to be as valuable as PSG’s Kylian Mbappe

Arsenal’s Hale End graduate Bukayo Saka is now considered to be as valuable as Paris Saint Germain’s Kylian Mbappe.

That’s according to the CIES Football Observatory who value the two forwards at £172m.

Saka and Mbappe sit joint second in the world-wide list along with Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo.



The four are only bettered by Vinicius Junior and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

And this perceived value shouldn’t really be a surprise in a week in which Saka has been named England’s Men’s Player of the Year and nominated for the Ballon d’Or.

Although such transfer values are always open to interpretation, Arsenal fans will surely be proud to see Saka up there with the world’s best like Mbappe.

The 22-year-old has had a meteoric rise through Arsenal’s academy and now could be perceived as the best player at the club.

Saka’s talent wasn’t always recognised by all of his coaches, though.

Former Arsenal academy manager Andries Jonker earlier admitted that he didn’t expect Saka to reach Arsenal’s first team.



Such can be the uncertainty of academy football.

Arsenal fans may also be interested to know that the same transfer tool values Gabriel Martinelli at £129m.

Mikel Arteta will surely be so pleased to have both players newly signed on to long-term contracts.

The two are already at the forefront of Arteta’s project which is hoping to hit new heights this season.

Although not mentioned high up on this CIES list, Declan Rice has already been a transformative signing for Arsenal.

Rice was brilliant in all aspects of his game against Manchester United.

And some Arsenal fans might be surprised that he isn’t considered as valuable as the likes of Saka and Mbappe.

Nonetheless, Arsenal will be much more focused with their progress on the pitch rather than the value of star performers.

But it’s certainly nice to see a ‘generational’ talent like Saka being recognised as one of the world’s best.