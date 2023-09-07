Bukayo Saka has become one of the very best players in the world, but, for a long time, he had his doubters.

Indeed, after breaking through in an Arsenal team that was struggling at the time, there were a number of pundits and fans who didn’t quite understand the talent that Saka possessed.

Almost as soon as he broke through, Ian Wright was championing the winger, labelling him as a generational talent, but, at the time Wright was ridiculed for this view.

However, a few years down the line, Wright has been proven absolutely right as Saka has now established himself as one of world football’s premier talents.

Wright proven right

The pundit spoke about Saka on the Handbrake Off Podcast.

“I remember when he first got the number 7 and we did a piece about it. Bukayo is someone we’ve been talking about from an Arsenal perspective. I remember saying he was a generational talent and people laughed at me saying I was too close to it, but when you watch him, you see not only is he a fantastically talented player, he’s a very intelligent player the way he plays and it’s all about the team,” Wright said.

Saka is a generational talent, and, in all honesty, he’s not had it easy to make it to this point.

Saka has had setback after setback after breaking through in an Arsenal team that was really struggling and then his heartbreak at Euro 2020, but he’s taken absolutely everything in his stride, and he could continue to improve as he grows and matures further.

Saka is already one of the best players in the world, but if he continues to improve, he could go down as one of the best English players of all-time.