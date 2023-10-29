Arsenal now enter race to sign ‘really impressive’ £60m central defender

Arsenal are still looking to strengthen their squad and are now ready to enter the race for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Guehi has developed into one of the most impressive defenders in the Premier League and is now a full England international as well. He is on course to make the Euros squad, and a big move is likely at some point.

And according to Alan Nixon, that move could be to Arsenal, who are apparently ready to ‘jump’ into the race to sign him.

Arsenal want to sign £60m-rated Marc Guehi

According to Nixon, Arsenal want to get involved in the bidding for Guehi. It could be a battle that involves his former club Chelsea, as well as Manchester United.

It’s claimed Palace are relaxed about the situation for now but there is a realism that they could eventually lose one of their top talents.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Lauded recently by Gary Lineker, Guehi has impressed for Palace since day one.

“You look at the back for England and central defence, but John Stones is an exceptional footballer, Harry Maguire has never let his country down and I thought Marc Guehi when he came on was really impressive and authoritative,” Lineker said.

Palace will reportedly look to land around £60m for Guehi if they do decide to sell.

Partnership with Saliba could be dreamland for Arteta

Gabriel and Saliba are already doing well as a duo for Arsenal but in terms of long-term planning, the idea of playing Guehi alongside Saliba is a mouth-watering one.

Not only that, but landing Guehi would also allow for a switch to a solid three at the back if needed. Of course, Ben White can do that at the moment but Arteta does seem to prefer the £50m man at right-back.

Guehi is a top defender and will eventually get a move to one of the top clubs in England after Palace.

At the moment, Arsenal will be an attractive proposition for him and you’d not blame them for going and spending big again on another bright English player.