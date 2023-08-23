Arsenal now determined to sell ‘extraordinary’ 23-year-old, they don’t want to loan him out

Arsenal would much prefer to sell 23-year-old Nuno Tavares rather than sanctioning another loan move for the full-back this summer.

That’s according to a report by football.london who confirmed recent reports that Aston Villa are interested in a loan deal.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The report shared that interest from Nottingham Forest has cooled and West Ham United are yet to make a formal approach.

Tavares’ preference is to stay in the Premier League, and Arsenal would want that to be a permanent move.

Arsenal are said to be pushing on with exits now in the hope that they could still dip back into the transfer market before the window closes.

Arsenal’s arrival list of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and David Raya is already extremely impressive, and fans will surely be buoyed by the idea that the club may not be finished.

Of course that will hinge on sales and time is running out.

Despite Jurrien Timber’s injury there seems to be little thought to reintegrating Nuno Tavares into the Arsenal squad.

Arsenal now look a full-back short but ‘extraordinary’ Tavares is still a player they want to sell.

Arsenal don’t want to loan Tavares again this summer, they would prefer to sell

One signing that is said to be still be considered by Arsenal is Mohammed Kudus.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared that the attacking midfielder is someone that Arsenal could move for late in the window.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

And if Arsenal are able to recoup funds from the sale of players like Tavares to support such a deal then it will make for an excellent summer.

The only criticism of this window from an Arsenal point of view would probably be the amount of unwanted players that remain at the club.

And with just over a week of the transfer window remaining that is surely of high priority at the Emirates right now.

Arsenal prefer to sell players like Tavares, but it will be interesting to see if they do settle for loan deals as the deadline approaches.